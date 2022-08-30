The auspicious festival of Teej is here. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day and offer prayers for their long and happy marriage. On this day women wear traditional but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Priya Ahuja Rajda has experimented with her looks and given a classic twist to the traditional wear. The actress who got married to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, director Malav Rajda has worn a blue and maroon-coloured jari saree. The actress accessorized herself with a heavy maang teeka and a few rings with minimalistic make-up. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Kanwalpreet Singh Shares a Hilarious Picture With Kapil Sharma; Says ‘We Are Twinning’!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja | NewBornMommy (@priyaahujarajda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)