The Border Security Force (BSF), is observing its 57th Raising Day today. Border Security Force was raised on 1 December 1965. It is a paramilitary force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. BSF has been termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories. It comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). "01 December 2021 on #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our 'journey' in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya," tweeted BSF. BSF Raising Day 2021: Border Security Force Celebrates its 57th Raising Day

01 Dec 2021 On #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our 'journey' in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve & protect. A promise we shall forever keep: जीवन पर्यन्त कर्त्तव्य सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#JaiHind#FirstLineofDefence#NationFirstpic.twitter.com/HLoxqORukc — BSF (@BSF_India) November 30, 2021

Good morning friends 🌻😘🌅 Wish you a very Happy Raising Day Border Security Force (BSF) 🙏Thank you for Guarding our frontiers whole year 24x7 on borders with May God keep you safe & Fit Jai Hind - सीमा सुरक्षा बल Hindustan Jindabad जय प्रभु श्री राम #57BSFRaisingDaypic.twitter.com/OnEElnyY6a — नरेन्द्र अग्रवाल (@narendraaggrwal) December 1, 2021

Warm wishes to all Border Security Force personnel and their family members on the 57th Raising Day of BSF. @BSF_India#BSFRaisingDay#सीमा_सुरक्षा_बलpic.twitter.com/UdntUbStbJ — A-STAR⭐🇮🇳 (@a_star_16) December 1, 2021

It is a historic day today as it is 1st December the foundation day of @BSF_India. Salute to all these brave forces for their courage, passion, dedication as they protect our borders so that we can sleep peacefully. #BSFDay2021 #BSF_India #BSFRaisingDay pic.twitter.com/TZ2IxNfbPI — Bharat_ki_Pukaar (@Bharatki_Pukaar) December 1, 2021

