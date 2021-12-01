The Border Security Force (BSF), is observing its 57th Raising Day today. Border Security Force was raised on 1 December 1965. It is a paramilitary force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. BSF has been termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories. It comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).  "01 December 2021 on #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our 'journey' in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya," tweeted BSF. BSF Raising Day 2021: Border Security Force Celebrates its 57th Raising Day

Watch The Tweet Below: 

Warm Wishes To All Personnel And Families Of BSF

Big Salute To Real Heroes Of India

Real Warriors!

Duty Unto Death

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)