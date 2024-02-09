In 2024, February 10 is not a regular Saturday. It is Chinese New Year 2024; the beginning of the Lunar New Year! It is time for Xin Nian Hao (Happy New Year) 2024! This year is observed as the Year of the Dragon. For those who are not familiar, Lunar New Year is also known as Chunjie or the Spring Festival. The celebrations go on for 15 days, and it is packed with delicious food, spectacular dances, dazzling parades, fun-filled traditions, joyous customs, red envelopes filled with money, mandarin oranges, red lanterns and bright red decorations. Soak in the festivities with your loved ones, and even if you find yourself miles apart, share these heartfelt messages to extend your warmest wishes for a Happy New Year! Here’s a list of Chinese Lunar New Year 2024 greetings, Chinese New Year images, Gong Hei Fat Choy 2024 wishes, Happy Lunar New Year quotes, Kung Hei Fat Choi wallpapers and messages to send to your loved ones via WhatsApp or Facebook.

Chinese New Year 2024 Wishes for Year of the Dragon

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year! Wish You Good Health and Much Success in 2024!

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year 2024! May Good Fortune Never Leave Your Doorstep and Keep Blessing You!

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cai! I Wish You a Very Happy New Year With Good Luck, Health, and Prosperity.

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year! Wishing You Unlimited Health, Wealth and Growth on This Lovely Occasion.

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year to You and Your Family! May This Year Bring Peace and Harmony to Your Home, and Fill Every Inch of It With Renewed Joy.

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Prosperity and Wealth in This Chinese New Year! I Hope To See You Happy and Successful in the Years To Come.

Chinese New Year 2024 Wishes, Images, Quotes And WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate The Spring Festival

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)