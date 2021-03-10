Politicians Wish CISF Personnel on 52n Raising Day of The Force:

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

On their Raising Day, greetings to the courageous @CISFHQrs personnel and their families. Their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued. In 2019, I had attended the Raising Day celebrations of CISF. Here is what I had spoken then. https://t.co/655hqumYN1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2021

Tweet by Amit Shah:

Raising day greetings to our brave @CISFHQrs personnel and their families. From shielding India's vital establishments to serving the nation during disasters, CISF plays a key role in country’s growth. Nation salutes the devotion and sacrifice of our courageous force. pic.twitter.com/Hwwk3fnIze — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2021

Tweet by Ashok Gehlot:

Best wishes to all Central Industrial Security Force personnel on the Force’s Raising Day. CISF provides security cover to major critical infrastructure installations of the country in diverse areas. It has been giving invaluable service to the nation. #CISFRaisingDay — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2021

Tweet by Kiren Rijiju:

I extend my best wishes to CISF personnel on their Raising Day. Nation is proud of @CISFHQrs a special multi-dimensional force which protects airports, seaports, metro rail networks, govt buildings, heritage monuments, nuclear power and space installations & other critical roles pic.twitter.com/3Sp3LnYlyA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 10, 2021

