The holy festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated annually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is considered the most sacred month in the Islamic Calendar. The Muslim festival honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command. This year also, the Hajj rituals will commence with the Big Eid celebration across the globe. As per the reports by Emirates News Agency, International Astronomical Centre revealed the dates of the Eid al-Adha 2022 for six Islamic countries which would be July 9, most likely. Check out the tweet below! When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

Eid al-Adha 2022 Dates

من المتوقع أن يكون يوم السبت 09 يوليو 2022م أول أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك في غالبية الدول العربية، وأن يكون يوم الأحد 10 يوليو في العديد من الدول الأخرى، خاصة في شرق العالم الإسلامي. المزيد على هذا الرابط:https://t.co/MLBKAndaJR#عاجل pic.twitter.com/M3gmvJmuwo — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) June 27, 2022

