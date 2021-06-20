Father's Day 2021 is here, and what better day to show your love and appreciation for your dad? Whether it is your grandpa, brother, uncle or even a neighbour, we have compiled a list of quotes you can use to express your gratitude and love for the father figure in your life. And who knows, maybe you can use these to enhance a personalized greeting card? The options are limitless!

Quote from George Herbert (File Image)

One Father Is More Than a Hundred Schoolmasters. – George Herbert

Proverb (File Image)

Every Girl May Not Be Queen to Her Husband but She Is Always a Princess to Her Father. – Proverb

Anonymous (File Image)

Nature Makes You a Father. Love Makes You a Dad.

Fanny Fern (File Image)

To Her the Name of Father Was Another Name for Love. – Fanny Fern

Anonymous (File Image)

Father: A Son’s First Hero.. and a Daughter’s First Love.

Anonymous (File Image)

Dad, You’ve Always Been the Coolest – Like All Those Times You Said ‘Yes’ When Mom Said ‘No.’ – Unknown

