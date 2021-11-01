The Hindu festival of Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 will be celebrated on November 1, Monday. It is also known as Vasu Baras or Vagh Baras and is observed as the first day of the five-day-long Diwali festival in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. To mark the auspicious occasion, people share lovely festival greetings, wishes and messages. This is why, ahead of Govatsa Dwadashi 2021, we bring you a collection of Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 images, HD wallpapers, Govatsa Dwadashi greetings, Govatsa Dwadashi wishes, WhatsApp messages, WhatsApp stickers and quotes to exchange with your loved ones.

List of Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Beautiful Festival Brighten Our Homes and Bring All of Us Joy and Contentment. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2021!

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best of Health, Wealth and Prosperity. . Happy Govatsa Dwadashi!

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That Your Day Be Filled With Fun and Joy. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Govatsa Dwadashi

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gaayon Kee Seva Karo, Roj Navao Sheesh, Khush Hokar Dengee Tumhen, Ve Laakhon Aasheesh. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Shubhkamnaye

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kamadhenu, the Sacred Cow Which Grants All Wishes and Desires. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Greetings on the Happy Occasion of Govatsa Dwadashi.

Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gaayon Ki Seva Karo Aur Bachao Jaan, Kaanha Aage Aaenge, Sukh Ki Chhatari Taan. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Hardik Badhai

