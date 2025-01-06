Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a very important observance for the Sikh community. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, January 6. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was a very brave and fearless leader and a great poet and spiritual guide as well. He founded the Khalisa in 1699 and promoted faith, courage, and equality. Till today, his teachings inspire millions of people to stand up for the truth and justice. On this day, Sikhs across the globe visit gurudwaras, read the Guru Granth Sahib, and participate in prayers and langars. To celebrate the day, share Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, messages, and wallpapers. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 Date: Know Saptami Tithi, History and Significance About the Prakash Parv Celebrations on the Birth Anniversary of the Tenth Sikh Guru.

