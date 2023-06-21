Every year on June 21, Summer Solstice occurs. This year, it will take place at 8:27 pm IST. One of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt towards the Sun during the summer solstice. This indicates that the summer solstice starts at a tilt of about 23.4 degrees of the Earth's axis of rotation with respect to the Sun. The Sun is also 23.44 degrees declination from the celestial equator. To celebrate the arrival of warmer days on Summer Solstice 2023, here are some wishes, images, greetings and messages for you to share with your friends and family. Summer Solstice 2023 Date & Time: Know Midsummer Facts and Significance of the Longest Day of the Year.

Summer Solstice 2023 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You All Enjoy the Longest Day of the Year Today With Smiles and Sunshine. Happy Summer Solstice!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Welcome the Summer Days and May They Spread Sunshine in Your Life. Happy Summer Solstice!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Fulfilling season Bringing Light in Your Life. Happy Summer Solstice!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have Brighter Days Ahead of This Warm Weather. Happy Summer Solstice!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Sun Spirals Its Longest Dance, Enlightening Us. As Nature Depicts Bounty and Blesses Us. Let All Things Live and Fulfil Their Destiny. Here’s Wishing You All a Happy Summer Solstice!

