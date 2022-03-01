The city of Ujjain will witness one of the most significant celebrations of Maha Shivratri on 1st March 2022. Every year during Maha Shivratri lakhs of devotees from across India visit the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingams shrines that are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva. The official website of the Jyotirlinga Temple will run Maha Shivaratri 2022 Aarti Video Live online from Mahakaleshwar that you can watch either in a flash, youtube, or Apple/Android. The streaming takes place on 1st March. Devotees can watch the Live broadcast of Shri Mahakaleshwar Bhasma Aarti below: Maha Shivratri 2022: Why Dhatura Is Offered to Lord Shiva and Significance of Other Plants for the Auspicious Festival Celebrations.

Watch Live Streaming Of Maha Shivratri 2022 Puja And Aarti From Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, Right Here:

