On the occasion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's birth anniversary today, November 13, several leaders across party lines took to social media to remember the leader. Taking to X, the Congress party paid tributes to "Sher-e-Punjab" Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary. "We all will remain indebted to Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji's dedication and sacrifice towards the country," the Congress said. Union Minister and BJP leader Dr Harsh Vardhan remembered Maharaja Ranjit Singh and said he conquered Peshawar, Jammu, Kashmir, and Anandpur. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chandrakant Patil, Kailash Vijayvargiya and several other leaders also remembered Sher-E-Punjab on his birth anniversary.
Tributes to 'Sher-E-Punjab'
‘शेर-ए-पंजाब’ महाराजा रणजीत सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।
देश के प्रति महाराजा रणजीत सिंह जी के समर्पण और त्याग के हम सभी ऋणी रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/hRrSB7IYpu
— Congress (@INCIndia) November 13, 2023
Millions of Salutes to the Great Maharaja
#शेर_ए_पंजाब नाम से प्रसिद्ध,अंग्रेजों व अफगानों को भीषण युद्ध में हरा कर पेशावर, जम्मू_कश्मीर और आनंदपुर तक विजय प्राप्त करने वाले, महापराक्रमी महाराजा #रणजीत_सिंह की जन्म जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन् 🙏@BJP4India @BJP4Punjab@RshtrSikhSangat pic.twitter.com/wFEJTh7u8Y
— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 13, 2023
Lots of Respect on His Birth Anniversary
महाराजा रणजीत सिंह जी की अधिकांश कहानियाँ उनकी उदारता, न्यायप्रियता और सभी धर्मों के प्रति सम्मान को लेकर प्रचलित हैं। उन्हें अपने जीवन में प्रजा का भरपूर प्यार मिला।
जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन🙏 pic.twitter.com/FNJPPJcu7S
— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) November 13, 2023
#MaharajaRanjitSingh
महान योद्धा, शेर-ए-पंजाब महाराजा रणजीत सिंह की जयंती पर कोटिश: नमन।ब्रिटिश सेना को अपने साम्राज्य की पवित्र धरती पर कदम न रखने देने वाले इस वीर की शौर्यगाथा भावी पीढ़ियों को देश सेवा के लिए सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने की प्रेरणा देती रहेगी।#MaharajaRanjitSingh#महान_योद्धा pic.twitter.com/np0DaM9DRq
— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) November 13, 2023
Greetings on the Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh
शौर्य, नीती, आणि धार्मिक एकतेचे प्रतिक म्हणजे समर्थ शीख साम्राज्याचे संस्थापक महाराजा रणजीत सिंह. परकीय आक्रमणांना रोखणारे महान योद्धा महाराजा रणजीत सिंह यांच्या जयंतीनिमित्त विनम्र अभिवादन! pic.twitter.com/g9CK7Q5qNi
— Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) November 13, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)