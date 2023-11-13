On the occasion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's birth anniversary today, November 13, several leaders across party lines took to social media to remember the leader. Taking to X, the Congress party paid tributes to "Sher-e-Punjab" Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary. "We all will remain indebted to Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji's dedication and sacrifice towards the country," the Congress said. Union Minister and BJP leader Dr Harsh Vardhan remembered Maharaja Ranjit Singh and said he conquered Peshawar, Jammu, Kashmir, and Anandpur. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chandrakant Patil, Kailash Vijayvargiya and several other leaders also remembered Sher-E-Punjab on his birth anniversary.

Tributes to 'Sher-E-Punjab'

Millions of Salutes to the Great Maharaja

Lots of Respect on His Birth Anniversary

#MaharajaRanjitSingh

Greetings on the Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)