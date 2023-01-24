This annual event is held on January 24 in India to raise awareness about safeguarding and protecting the girl child. It is also called Rashtriya Balika Diwas and helps raise awareness about the challenges that a girl child faces in Indian society. Since they have to battle the risk of abuse and discrimination, this day aims to raise nationwide awareness about such acts of discrimination and to help protect them. It also focuses on the need for health facilities and good education for the girl child and the need to remove all the gender biases in society. On this occasion of National Girl Child Day 2023, Internet users have taken to social media to share greetings with everyone. Take a look at these wishes, images, messages and HD wallpapers shared by Netizens. National Girl Child Day 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Messages on This Day.

बेटी हैं तो उज्जवल कल है..! Save and respect girl child as she is the future of your family and society.Happy National Girl Child Day.#NationalGirlChildDay‌ pic.twitter.com/wdsPPJ3yPp — Sumit Shriwastava95 (@SumitShriwasta4) January 24, 2023

Son is beyond luck But daughter is born by luck❣️ Empowered Girl , Empowered India👩👧 A girl child is a pride and the future of the nation. Happy National Girl Child Day 2023👩❣️👧#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/51IL8l9e3n — 🦋šrαdhα🦋 (@princess_sradha) January 24, 2023

Equal rights, education, and opportunities! On National Girl Child Day let’s pledge to make an equal society for all. — Aman Mehara (@amanmehara) January 24, 2023

Happy National Girl Child Day. A girl child is a pride and the future of the nation. A world without girl is as impossible as world without water.#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/dAF1OX1FMU — MUNENDRA.KUMAR (@MUNENDRAKUMAR4) January 24, 2023

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the daughters on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. I wish all the daughters of the country a bright future, a healthy and educated life. #NationalGirlChildDay‌_2023 pic.twitter.com/MaFuQtFg15 — Musharraf Khan (@MUSHRAFBSPYOUTH) January 24, 2023

“A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give.”– Laurel Atherton Happy National Girl Child Day!!! pic.twitter.com/cLVIGj9DkV — Pranav Kumar Prabhakar (@dr_pkprabhakar) January 24, 2023

