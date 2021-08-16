Navroz Mubarak 2021! Parsi New Year or Nowruz is celebrated in India on August 16, 2021. The observance is celebrated with grand festivities, which include preparing delicious traditional Parsi delicacies, visiting the Parsi Fire temple and celebrating the day in the company of family and loved ones. People also exchange wishes, messages and greetings, which is why we bring you a collection of Navroz Mubarak 2021 wishes, Parsi New Year images, Navroz Mubarak HD wallpapers, Nowruz Mubarak WhatsApp status video, Happy Parsi New Year greetings, and so on. Parsi New Year 2021 Wishes & Navroz Mubarak Messages: WhatsApp Status Video, Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day.

Navroz Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Like Birds, Let Us, Leave Behind, What We Don’t Need To Carry…Grudges Sadness Pain Fear & Regrets, Life Is Beautiful, Enjoy It. Navroz Mubarak!

Navroz Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Stars Shine Upon You, May the Flowers Fill Your Heart With Beauty, May Hope Forever Wipe Away Your Tears, and Above All, May This New Year Be Wonderful! Navroz Mubarak.

Navroz Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Naya Saal Aaye Banke Ujalaa, Khul Jaye Aap Ki Kissmat Ka Taala, Hamesha Aap per Rahe Meherban Upar Wala, Ye Hi Dua Karta Hai Apka Yeh Chahne Wala. Navroz Mubarak

Navroz Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Before the Golden Sun Sets, the Old Calender Is Destroyed, And Mobile Networks Get Jammed, I Wish in New Year Every Moment Is Enjoyed. Navroz Mubarak

Navroz Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Achieve Success in Every Facet of Life, and All Your Heartfelt Wishes Comes True, Wishing You a Happy New Year of Happiness & Prosperity, Navroz Mubarak

Navroz Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subah Ho Ya Shaam, Din Ho Ya Raat, Hum Nahi Bhulenge Aapse Kehna Aaj Hai Jamshedi Navroz. Dua Hai Ki Yeh Din Aapka Khaas Ho. Mubarak Navroz!

Navroz 2021 Messages: Celebrate Parsi New Year With Best Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)