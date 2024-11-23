Prathamastami 2024 is being celebrated today, November 23, as families across Odisha offer prayers for the well-being of their firstborn children. The festival, observed annually on the eighth day of the waxing moon in the month of Kartika, is dedicated to seeking blessings for the health and prosperity of the eldest child. As netizens share heartfelt greetings and images of the occasion, many families participate in rituals and special prayers, marking the significance of this cultural tradition. On social media, Prathamastami wishes have flooded platforms, with people sending warm greetings and sharing vibrant moments of the celebration. Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 Date and Vrat Katha: Know Auspicious Timings, Significance and Legend Associated With the Auspicious Day To Worship Lord Vishnu.

Odisha Tourism Shares Prathamastami Wishes

#Prathamastami is more than just a festival; it’s a heartfelt ode to the eldest child of the family. At the heart of this special day is the fragrant and delicious Enduri Pitha, a dish that embodies tradition and care. Made with fermented batter, wrapped in turmeric leaves, and… pic.twitter.com/prZAgCkW4U — Odisha Tourism (@odisha_tourism) November 23, 2024

Netizens Share Prathamastami Wishes

Odisha Marks Prathamastami with Prayers and Celebrations

Social Media Floods with Prathamastami Wishes

Families Pray for Well-Being of Eldest Child in Odisha

Today is "Prathamastami" (ପ୍ରଥମାଷ୍ଟମୀ), an age old Odia festival wherein a Puja is offered for the Eldest Child (Gender Neutral) in every household. Speciality of this festival is an Odia delicacy, "Enduri-Pitha" (ଏଣ୍ଡୁରି ପିଠା), the minced-coconut & jaggery stuffed rice cake,… pic.twitter.com/UjpKDXNLwM — Sam ଦାସ (@SamDasTweets) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)