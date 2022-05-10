Thrissur Pooram is considered to be the mother of all Poorams in Kerala. The grand festival was the brainchild of Shakthan Thampuran and is celebrated every year at the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur. The annual observance is marked in the Malayalam month Of Medam i.e. during April-May with a massive assembly of local Gods and Goddesses of the village. The participant Poorams are divided into two parts namely the Paramekkavu side and the Thiruvambady side. You can even watch the live streaming of the Thrissur Pooram 2022 celebration involving vibrantly decked up elephants on Youtube and specific news channels. Check out the video below. Thrissur Pooram 2022 Date: Know Traditions, Significance and Celebrations Related to Kerala’s Largest Temple Festival.

Watch Thrissur Pooram 2022 Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)