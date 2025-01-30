Martyrs’ Day, also called Shaheed Diwas or Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, is observed in India every year on January 30. Martyrs’ Day 2025 falls on Thursday, January 30. It is a very significant observance as it marks the day Gandhiji, the ‘Father of the Nation,’ a key leader in India’s freedom movement, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. In India, dry days are observed on specific days of religious, cultural, national, or political importance. Some dry days are observed across the country, while some are observed only in a state or a specific city. On dry days, the sale, serving, or purchase of alcohol in restaurants, pubs, bars, and liquor shops is strictly prohibited. Is January 30, 2025, a dry day for Martyr’s Day? Yes, January 30, 2025, is a dry day. Alcohol will not be available for purchase in bars and liquor stores, and it will not be served in restaurants. Martyrs’ Day 2025 Quotes and Shaheed Diwas HD Images: Share Messages, Mahatma Gandhi Wallpapers and Greetings To Honour Father of the Nation on His Punyatithi.

Dry Days List in India in 2025

Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country#DryDays #DryDaysinIndia2025 https://t.co/4heGDlOusD — LatestLY (@latestly) January 29, 2025

