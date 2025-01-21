Manipur Foundation Day, also called Manipur Statehood Day, is celebrated every year on January 21. Manipur Foundation Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 21. T marks the day when Manipur became a full-fledged state of India. The day is celebrated with parades, cultural events, exhibitions, programmes, workshops, and seminars that talk about the state’s history, culture, and heritage. Celebrate the day by whipping up a delicious plate of Eromba, a traditional dish from Manipur. Eromba is made using boiled vegetables like potatoes, yam or beans, king chillies, salt, and fermented fish, or ngari in Manipuri, which is the hero ingredient. The boiled ingredients are mashed together for a spicy and flavourful dish. For the full recipe, watch the below Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha video. Manipur Statehood Day Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day When Manipur Became a Full-Fledged State.

Chef Ranveer Brar Cooks Manipuri Traditional Dish Eromba

