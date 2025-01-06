Dr Rustom Soonawala, a pioneering figure in women’s health and family planning and a prominent gynaecologist passed away on Sunday at the age of 95 after a prolonged illness. A recipient of the Padma Shri in 1991, Dr Soonawala is celebrated for inventing the polyethylene intrauterine device (IUD) in the 1960s, a safer alternative that revolutionised contraception. Known as a trusted doctor to Bollywood elites and common citizens alike, he also advanced infertility treatments in India. Despite retiring from surgery earlier, he continued offering consultations until a few years ago. Dr Hrishikesh Pai, former president of FOGSI, described him as a “key contributor to women’s health.” His legacy leaves an indelible mark on Indian gynaecology and family planning. Na D’souza Dies: Noted Kannada Novelist and Writer Norbert D’Souza Passes Away at Hospital in Mangaluru.

Renowned Gynaecologist Dr Rustom Soonawala Passes Away at 95

Sad to know of the passing of Padma Shri Dr. Rustom Soonawala, a legendary gynaecologist and a pioneer in women’s health. His invaluable contributions to family planning and medical excellence have left an indelible mark on healthcare. My thoughts are with his family in this hour… — Poonam Pramod Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) January 6, 2025

A year ago at Symbiosis, we celebrated the birthday of our revered teacher and doyen of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Rustom Soonawala. With a fulfilling life of giving joy to millions of parents, he has left us. May his soul rest in peace. @symbiosistweets #RIP pic.twitter.com/PsMHcOlXHv — Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar (@vidya_symbiosis) January 5, 2025

MUMBAI'S "DELIVERY MAN" Last night, Mumbai lost Dr Rustom P Soonawala, an institution in himself when it comes to gynaecology and obstetrics. Many of Mumbai's babies from common citizens to celebrity kids were delivered by him. He is credited with introducing laparoscopy and… pic.twitter.com/lTQmod7pml — KHAKI Lab (@KhakiLab) January 5, 2025

