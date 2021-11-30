Juno actor Elliot Page posted a nude mirror selfie and wrote that he is testing his 'new phone'. The 34-year-old filmmaker who uses the pronouns he/him or they/them, flaunted six-pack abs on Instagram this weekend. He was posing shirtless in front of a mirror in nothing but a pair of black trackies. Reacting to the post, film director Ian Daniel wrote, "you’re gonna break that phone tho with your intense hotness. Elliot was recently seen at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City in an all-black suit.

You Need To Take A Long Pause To Put Your Eyes On Elliot's Stunning Shirtless Selfie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

