Few days back we saw a viral photo of a beedi packet featuring Lionel Messi. Fans have now found that there is a beedi named after Cristiano Ronaldo as well.

Messi vs Ronaldo Differently!

Which is better? The next big debate among football fans closer home. pic.twitter.com/sHKNP564ml — Indranath Mukherjee (@indranath) July 14, 2021

Now Ronaldo Beedi!

And as expected, there is a competitor: #Ronaldo Beedi with the tagline "beware of duplicates". Now waiting for #Neymar beedi's appearance. @rupin1992 pic.twitter.com/jndFOUmnRI — উৎপল বৰপূজাৰী Utpal Borpujari (@UtpalBorpujari) July 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)