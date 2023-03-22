Zwigato, starring comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, has garnered much attention on the internet. The audience has praised the film, which is based on the plight of food delivery persons. Meanwhile, dairy brand Amul has shared an interesting doodle in honor of the exceptional movie. The doodle, which was posted on Twitter and Instagram, features Kapil Sharma riding a bike while wearing a delivery agent's dress. "Butter ka Zwaagato karo. Amul delivers taste”, read the text inside the image. Kapil Sharma Heads to South Korea As His Movie Zwigato Is Set To Feature at the Busan International Film Festival (Watch Video).

Amul Shares Doodle in Honor of Zwigato:

#Amul Topical: Quirky Bollywood film about the life of a delivery service man! pic.twitter.com/IKXwquTWDv — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 20, 2023

