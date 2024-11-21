Anaya Bangar, the child of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar recently reflected on her gender transition journey. She shared her hormone replacement therapy (HRT) journey on social media, which sparked widespread conversations about identity and inclusion in sports. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she also shared a video that captured her transition to becoming Anaya. “I’d like to thank Beyoncé! From discovering myself to embracing every change, this journey has been filled with strength, growth, and finding happiness in who I am,” she captioned the Instagram reel that captured her journey. Ex-Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's Child Anaya Bangar Reveals Being Diagnosed With Gender Dysphoria, Undergoes Hormone Replacement Therapy.

Anaya Bangar Shares Gender Transition Journey

