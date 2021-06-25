People across the globe are celebrating Anthony Bourdain Day on June 25. On this day, late celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain were born. However, two years ago via an Instagram post, in honour of Anthony Bourdain, his two close friends, the world’s most prominent chefs, Éric Ripert and José Andrés, declared a new holiday. People celebrate June 25th as 'Bourdain Day'. To celebrate the 65th birth anniversary of Anthony Bourdain, netizens have shared heartfelt wishes on Twitter. Take a look:

Happy Birthday Anthony Bourdain

He's Sorely Missed

#BourdainDay Share a meal with a friend, try something new, support a local. The world was a better place with Bourdain in it. He’s sorely missed, but today is for celebrating. Celebrating the man who showed us the world and taught us so much. pic.twitter.com/F7CdLujbF9 — Eva (@iEeftoch) June 25, 2021

Happy 65th Bourdain

He’d refused to visit N Korea and called their leader “a chubby little evil fuck”. Pretty sure he’d have called our tyrant something as complimentary if he was around. They don’t make them like him anymore. Happy 65th, Tony. #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/dPDkvxDlXM — Nupur Singh Riat (@thoumayestnow) June 25, 2021

Have a Good Bourdain Day

