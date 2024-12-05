Several photos of Elon Musk with son X on his shoulders have gone viral on social media. (Photo Credits: X/@bennyjohnson)

Elon Musk brought his four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii to Capitol Hill with him as he met lawmakers for Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) plans. Little X was seen atop his father's shoulders as Elon was in the Senate. Several photos of Elon Musk with son X on his shoulders have gone viral on social media. Elon Musk’s the Boring Company Now Accepts Dogecoin Cryptocurrency.

Elon Musk Brings Son X to Capitol Hill

BREAKING: Elon Musk brought his son, Lil X, with him to Capitol Hill today. pic.twitter.com/t4Ng0kvmt7 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 5, 2024

Elon Musk and Son X

Elon Musk made an appearance in the Senate today with his son, X. pic.twitter.com/i5h2eR6YSd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2024

