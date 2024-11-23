Elon Musk's The Boring Company started accepting Dogecoin for payment. The company involved in fast transportation, tunnel construction and other work related to the infrastructure in the United States will now allow people to book a ride and pay in Doge. Musk has long supported the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, and he reportedly owns over 36 billion Doge tokens. '100% Not True': Elon Musk Fact-Checked by Jeff Bezos Over His Claim That Amazon Founder Asked People To Sell Their Tesla and SpaceX Shares, Predicting Donald Trump's Defeat in US Election.

The Boring Company Owned by Elon Musk Accepts Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Now

Elon Musk's Boring Company accepts Dogecoin. You can book a ride and pay in doge. pic.twitter.com/x2LbUdkNmA — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 23, 2024

