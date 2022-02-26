For those who are closely following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the words "Ghost of Kyiv" might sound familiar; they refer to a Ukrainian fighter pilot who, beating all odds, is shooting down one Russian plane after the other in the skies of the besieged Ukrainian capital. This is not a genuine video of the Ghost of Kyiv. This video was created with Digital Combat Simulator, a simulation game that was first released in 2008.

