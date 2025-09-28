A video going viral on social media shows an Indian couple allegedly shoplifting items from a roadside vendor in Hoi An, Vietnam. The alleged incident came to light after the couple were caught on camera stealing items from the roadside vendor in Vietnam. The viral clip shows the couple with a baby shopping on the streets of Hoi An. As the video moves further, the man is seen sneaking items and passing them to his wife when the woman shopkeeper turns away to fetch clothes for the couple. The video also shows the man's wife, who is seen carrying a baby, assisting her husband in the theft as she casually steals another item when the shop owner is showing other products. The Indian couple's misconduct has garnered backlash on social media, with many questioning the tourists' behaviour. One user wrote, "These people have to be punished", while a second user said, "Executes his work like an official from taxation department. effortless." A third user joked, "Ye h asli indian.. proud of you". LatestLY couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video. Indian Woman Caught Shoplifting at Target Store in US, Police Bodycam Video Shows Her Emotional Breakdown During Arrest.

Indian Couple Caught on Camera Shoplifting in Vietnam

Gujarati Hindu couple shamelessly stealing trinkets from a street vendor in Vietnam! Spend 10 lakhs on a foreign trip and then steal trinkets from poor street vendors? Stealing, lying and skull duggery is part of Hindu Sanatan Dharma! pic.twitter.com/jZ4jOPIgtH — 𝔻𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕞𝕒𝕒 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 (@KaleshiBua) September 24, 2025

Netizens React to Indian Couple's Shoplifting Act in Vietnam

These people have to be punished — V Kannan (@kannan_v81297) September 27, 2025

Executes his work like an official from taxation department. effortless. #GSTBachatUtsav — Bhaskar Chaudhary (@proudtobe555) September 27, 2025

Ye h asli indian.. proud of you. 🤣 — Doramon (@sankhlasohit027) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

