IShowSpeed is currently in Argentina on a tour. The popular American YouTuber even celebrated his 20th birthday in the South American country. He experienced adulation and surprises from his ardent fans who sang him the Happy Birthday song, and his girlfriend Vanessa paid him a surprise visit, elevating the birthday celebrations. However, apart from the celebrations, his visit also stirred controversy after he was gifted a ‘stupid a** along with the n-word award. In the viral video, we see the streamer walking along the streets and greeting fans when a man approaches him and gives him the inappropriate award. The Argentinian man’s racist move confused the YouTuber during his South America tour. Watch the video below. IShowSpeed Performs Backflip on ‘Hand of God’ Sculpture in Guatemala’s Hobbitenango, Video of Daring Stunt Goes Viral Online (Watch).

IShowSpeed Gets Inappropriate Award in Argentina

IShowSpeed was given a “Stupid Ass Nigga Award” by someone in Argentina 💀 pic.twitter.com/wPSILKpUda — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 21, 2025

