Recently, videos of a woman named Kamalini Mahanta have gone viral on social media platforms. In a series of cringe-worthy Instagram reels, she is seen lying on a bed and asking men about the colour of their underwear. Her NSFW phrase ‘Kis colour ki chaddi pehne ho?’ quickly became popular and inspired many memes. Now, in a viral clip that is doing the rounds on social media, we see her meme video take over the crowd in Kolkata at a Christmas Eve party. The audience hilariously replies with the colour of their underwear to her viral NSFW phrase. Watch the viral video below. Move Over 'Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho' Girl From the Viral Meme, Here Is the OG 'Chaddi Gyaan' by Anil Kapoor (Watch Video).

‘Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho’ Meme Video Takes Over Kolkata Crowd

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriki Oswal (@shrikioswal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)