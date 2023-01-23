Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently set the stage on fire with her killing dance moves at a Mehndi ceremony. Mahira Khan was seen dancing to "Husn Hai Suhana" song. A video of the Pakistani actress shaking a led to the Bollywood dance number also went viral on social media. Khan was dancing along with other ladies at the Mehndi event of Frieha Altaf’s son, Turhan James. She was wearing a beige and gold lehnga choli and accessorised her bun with red flowers and bold jewellery. Pakistani Girl Dances on Deepika Padukone's 'Ang Laga De' Song During Wedding; Viral Video Will Take Your Breath Away

Watch Mesmerizing Dance Moves Of Mahira Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahirah Khan World (@mahirakhanworld_)

