A Gigantic 13-foot King Cobra was rescued from an oil plantation in Andhra Pradesh by snake catcher Venkatesh. DD News Andhra reported in a tweet that a 'King Cobra entered the oil plantation of a farmer named Saidarao near Ghat Road on Sunday'. Later, it was revealed that the snake was found by the farmer, who contacted Eastern Ghat Wildlife Society member Ventakesh and informed him of the incident. Afterwards, Venkatesh, the snake catcher, captured the enormous snake, and a picture of the moment went viral. Venkatesh also released the giant snake in the Vantlamamidi forest area. Sea-riously Bizarre Fish With Yellow Eyes Caught By Russian Fisherman Roman Fedortsov Will Change the Way You See the Ocean!

