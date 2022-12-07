Twitterverse is buzzing with NSFW words. Earlier in the day, the word ‘erection’ was trending mostly because of Herschel Walker’s old viral video wherein the candidate for US Senator was quoted as saying, ‘This Erection Is About the People’ in a TV interview. The day also focussed on Hollywood actor-director Olivia Wilde’s nipples! Yes, for real. The 38-year-old Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker turned up at the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in a nipple-baring, totally sheer ‘naked dress’ from Dior that also earned the tag of ‘revenge dress’ hinting at Olivia’s alleged split with Harry Styles (a love affair that was never confirmed by the two in the first place). So, Olivia wore this super-revealing outfit and looked stunning in it. However, her dress was totally blurred on TV as she went on the stage to accept the award for Don’t Worry Darling. Netizens shared screenshots and photos of Olivia Wilde getting blurred by PCAs producers because of her bold outfit. Here’s a look at some of the many, many mentions on Twitter that made Olivia Wilde’s nipples a trending topic of the day.

This Is How It Happened

What a moment pic.twitter.com/bMpYHTeyI2 — Chair Fan Club (@TheAwfulSchuth) December 7, 2022

She Looks So Pretty

Olivia Wilde receiving Don't Worry Darling's "Drama movie of 2022" award given by People's Choice Awards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A4OjOGduYf — 🦋 (@tpoptothecinema) December 7, 2022

Take That

@oliviawilde just blasted her nips all over the peoples choice awards 😂 good for her pic.twitter.com/Qk7aOHJzTJ — that guy (@thats_iRONic_) December 7, 2022

Whoops

NBC has no idea how to react to Olivia Wilde’s nipples lol. I couldn’t have turned on the channel at a better time. — Chris (@christoph3r13_) December 7, 2022

The Struggle Is Real

the tv trying to blur out olivia wilde's cleavage is hilarious. i love mess. pic.twitter.com/rsC19t8r2x — Katie // Kindness Always Wins (@katieskrsgard) December 7, 2022

HAHHAAAH

Huge congrats to Oliva Wilde and to Olivia Wilde’s nips! It’s the People’s Choice Awards and by God the people love nipples! #PeoplesChoiceAwards — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) December 7, 2022

They Really Lost It

NBC deciding to blur out Olivia Wilde’s nipples and then saying “fuck it” five seconds into her speech? I gotta respect it. #PCAs — Mike (@michaelcollado) December 7, 2022

Blurred It Completely

This literally happened to the camera as Olivia Wilde walked on stage… 😶😶😶😂 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/GI2LZdekhG — ➳Jenna➳ (@L1ghtweight) December 7, 2022

Shut It Down

the camera panning so they won't show olivia wilde's nipples #peopleschoice pic.twitter.com/GVB2P6DY6f — God Jihyo’s disciple (@Tee_Lizzle) December 7, 2022

Nevertheless, It Remains Olivia Wilde's Iconic Style Moment

Olivia Wilde looking incredible at the People's Choice Awards last night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIQRXAZhwv — 🦋 (@tpoptothecinema) December 7, 2022

Hmmmm

So will Olivia Wilde be given the Janet Jackson treatment pic.twitter.com/WFMkltwJKd — So Applicable (@TheLowkeyArtist) December 7, 2022

