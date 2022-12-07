Actress Olivia Wilde made a dramatic entry at People’s Choice Awards 2022, and what happened when she appeared on stage is making fans wonder. As she went on stage to accept an award for Drama Movie of 2022 for Don’t Worry Darling, viewers noticed that their screens were blurred when her dress was shown. It seems that TV producers blurred that exact moment to cover up her nipple-baring “revenge dress”, as it is being called now. While the blur was quick, the reactions of fans on Twitter were quicker. Have a look at the “scandalous” dress and the hilarious reactions of her fans below. The actor wore a plunging black gown from Dior’s resort 2023 collection. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Two Years of Dating – Reports.

Is this considered a revenge dress for Olivia Wilde? #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/xGu3BFcjMy — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 7, 2022

the PCAs said nobody wants to see olivia wilde pic.twitter.com/anRBHhwvud — christina🎗️ (@cardiganchrissy) December 7, 2022

This literally happened to the camera as Olivia Wilde walked on stage… 😶😶😶😂 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/GI2LZdekhG — ➳Jenna➳ (@L1ghtweight) December 7, 2022

So will Olivia Wilde be given the Janet Jackson treatment pic.twitter.com/WFMkltwJKd — So Applicable (@TheLowkeyArtist) December 7, 2022

People’s Choice Awards producers when Olivia Wilde walked on stage… pic.twitter.com/WDx4y3fzyu — SarahPenney47 (@SarahPenney47) December 7, 2022

the camera panning so they won't show olivia wilde's nipples #peopleschoice pic.twitter.com/GVB2P6DY6f — God Jihyo’s disciple (@Tee_Lizzle) December 7, 2022

the way production probably broke the blur button when olivia wilde went on stage freeing the nip #PCAs pic.twitter.com/NUXeaKCTew — lindsay 🪩 (@xxlgc) December 7, 2022

Production trying to figure out what to do when Olivia Wilde came on stage with that see through dress #PCAs pic.twitter.com/3xmqEyzZHN — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) December 7, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

