Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arun Bothra was stopped at the Jaipur airport and was asked to open his travel bag. To everyone's surprise, the bag was filled with green peas to the brim. The Jaipur security authority people were shocked after finding out so many peas. The IPS officer took to Twitter to share his witty experience by posting a photo of his suitcase and since then the tweet is making rounds on the internet. The caption of the post reads, "Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag".

Have A Look:

Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag 😐 pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)