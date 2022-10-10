A viral video filming a rare moment in the wild has enraged the internet. The clip shows a rare black leopard preying on a deer in a forest under a glaring spotlight and sound made by the videographers and photographers filming the hunting scenario. Surprised by the light, the wild beast left its prey and ran away. After a few seconds, another leopard comes into the frame and drags the deer into the jungle. The clip shared on Twitter "questioned the right to film the animals at night that too under a full-glare spotlight. " Pics of Rare Black Leopard Crossing Road in Maharashtra's Tadoba National Park Captured by Photographer Anurag Gawande Go Viral! Here's Why Melanistic Leopards Are so Mysterious & Rare (View Pics).

Have A Look At The Rare Video:

A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer😞😞 But who gave the right to capture these rare moments of nature in full glare of spot light? WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/ZITOBOpO92 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 8, 2022

