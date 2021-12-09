The death of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, two members of the staff, and nine others in a helicopter crash has shaken the entire country. Tributes are pouring in from all over the world. An Artist, by the name of Shashi Adkar, took leaf art to pay tribute to India's top military commander. The artist delicately trimmed a leaf to make a portrait of late CDS Bipin Rawat. A video of the leaf artwork was shared on the microblogging site Twitter. General Bipin Rawat is a highly decorated general who will really be missed.

Take A Look At The Leaf Artwork Here:

