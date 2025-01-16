TikTok, a popular social media and video app, is facing a potential ban in the US, which will most likely take effect over the weekend. The Supreme Court is currently deciding whether to ban the app or mandate its sale to an American company due to national security concerns. However, TikTok users have chosen not to wait and instead have already jumped over to China’s RedNote app, aka Xiaohongshu. Amid concerns, the TikTok ban in the US has sparked a wave of funny memes and hilarious jokes. View the posts below. TikTok Ban Date: When Will TikTok Be Banned in US? What Will Happen to Your Account, Content and Followers After the Ban Comes Into Effect?

TikTok Ban in US

the tiktok ban just means more annoying people on twitter pic.twitter.com/byfqw26IUh — ᵔᴥᵔ (@laeswrld) January 13, 2025

Helping Them With Homework Now

we helping them with homework now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NMvcd9i5nv — bams🧞⋆｡°✩ (@scarfacebams) January 13, 2025

Chinese TikTok

i downloaded that Chinese version of tiktok pic.twitter.com/1Qo5b0fZ4X — t🐰 (@amifuckingfr) January 14, 2025

Time To Learn Mandarin??

me on rednote trying to learn mandarin because of the tiktok ban pic.twitter.com/3hHgiXgFpI — sav ʘ (@savmoz) January 13, 2025

Joining Xiaohongshu!

Since TikTok might get banned, I joined the Chinese app Xiaohongshu instead. THEYRE SO FUNNY OVER THERE LMAO pic.twitter.com/U5iwIARSvt — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) January 13, 2025

LOL!

I wonder how the U.S. Government will cope knowing they’re banning TikTok (not even a Chinese owned app) just for Americans to now jump ship to RedNote which is ACTUALLY a Chinese owned app.. pic.twitter.com/Sx110UN3fL — ☾ (@CHICQUITOS) January 14, 2025

ROFL!

American government: we’re banning TikTok cause it’s a Chinese app and you data needs to be protected. American citizens: Fine we’re going over to RedNote a Chinese app based in china. pic.twitter.com/LFXPy60oe7 — ✨ Roxie ✨ (@Rox_My_Socks) January 13, 2025

Hilarious!

This is so hilarious! 🤣 American young generation make their "vote", and it's yet another U.S. attempt to contain China backfiring.#TikTok #tiktokrefugees #TikTokBan #Xiaohongshu pic.twitter.com/ofPpericRD — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) January 15, 2025

TikTok Is Not Going Anywhere!

I still don’t think TikTok is going anywhere tbh pic.twitter.com/ti81I7J1UB — ashton ray (@ashtxnray) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)