UAE National Day, also called Eid Al Etihad, is celebrated in a major and grand way in the United Arab Emirates. UAE National Day is celebrated every year on December 2. UAE National Day 2024 falls on Monday, December 2. This year, we celebrate the 53rd formation day of the United Arab Emirates. Celebrations include speeches and cultural and traditional performances. In the evening, the Burj Khalifa is lit up along with water fountain shows to mark the occasion in true Dubai style. In addition, vibrant fireworks light up the night sky. Citizens gather together with friends and family and share feasts, sweets, and delicious delicacies. It is common tradition to greet each other on this day. To mark the day, netizens took to social media to share UAE National Day 2024 wishes, greetings, and messages and Eid Al Etihad HD images, wallpapers, quotes, and celebration videos and posts. UAE National Day 2024 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Marks the Formation Day of the Seven Emirates With Creative Animation.

UAE National Day Wishes

UAE National Day is the day on which we gained the freedom to speak and practice our faith without any kind of fear pic.twitter.com/NIEgiFck7R — iftikhar@Alizai (@IftikharUae80) December 2, 2024

UAE National Day Messages

UAE National Day Videos

UAE is 53 years today 2 December 1971, Happy National Day 🇦🇪, Eid Al Etihad. pic.twitter.com/GtQiSqbukd — Dike Oba (@DikeOba2) December 2, 2024

UAE National Day Greetings

عيشي بلادي، عاش اتحاد إمارات_t proudly celebrates the 53rd UAE National Day. We proudly extend our sincere congratulations to the leaders & nation and once again commit to spare nothing to serve this beautiful country & its nation. Happy birthday, the UAE. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gYsQZ5oZHO — Mudassar Mughal (@Mudassar9664444) December 2, 2024

UAE National Day Images

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)