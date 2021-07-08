Today, in unexplained sightings, a Canadian family spotted five mysterious orbs hovering in the night sky last week. In the video, the Canadian family can be heard speculating on the composition of the mysterious object. One woman was heard saying, "They’re way too big for Chinese lanterns! They’re way up the sky! Chinese lanterns are small. ” The news was reported by the NY Post. See Video.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)