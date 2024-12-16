Vijay Diwas marks an important day in India’s history. It commemorates the country’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. Vijay Diwas 2024 falls on Monday, December 16. The day not only celebrates India’s victory; it also honours and pays homage to all those brave India soldiers who fought for freedom, peace, and justice. It pays tribute to and honours the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, who achieved the victory in just 13 days, making it one of the shortest wars in history. It also commemorates the surrendering of the Pakistani troops and shows the Indian military strength. On this day, defence officials pay tributes to the soldiers and martyrs through wreath-laying ceremonies, memorial services, and parades. For Vijay Diwas 2024, defence officials mark the day with parades, memorial ceremonies, wreath-laying, and tributes. Watch the videos below. Vijay Diwas 2024 Quotes and Images: Netizens Share Wallpapers, Messages, Sayings and Posts to Mark India’s Victory Over Pakistan in 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas Celebrations

Vijay Diwas Celebration Videos

VIDEO | Defence officials lay wreath at Eastern Command Army Headquarters, Kolkata, to commemorate 'Vijay Diwas'. Every year on December 16, India observes 'Vijay Diwas' to commemorate its victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the creation of #Bangladesh.… pic.twitter.com/8DlNarNmpz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2024

Vijay Diwas Celebrations 2024

Defence Officials Participate in Vijay Diwas Celebrations

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Officers of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force along with officers of the Bangladesh Army lay a wreath at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, Army HQ Eastern Command as they participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations. pic.twitter.com/RWnijdWIgj — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)