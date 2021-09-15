Maggi in a milkshake? Sounds more bizarre than the picture itself. An image of the maggi milkshake goes viral on social media after netizens claimed it to be a disgusting combination. The image includes two glasses of milkshake, topped with maggi and one can wonder how eerie it'd look. While improvisation with the instant noodles is common, mixing it with anything and everything and turning it into the worst abomination has left the social media users aghast. In no time, the viral maggi milkshake photo sparked funny memes and jokes on Twitter.

Is This a Joke?

Dont trade if you are having this : Maggi Milkshake. Looking for person who made this! pic.twitter.com/bsAc92vNMp — Jitendra Jain (@jitendrajain) September 13, 2021

Something Missing in the Milkshake? Yes, Cheese!

A Killer in Real Life!

Reading comments, I found this is maggi milkshake! This pic has single handedly spoilt maggi as well as milk shake for me. https://t.co/4Roeg4tqvD pic.twitter.com/CRjS9z9CTx — Santosh Murali 🇮🇳 (@MtESM88) September 11, 2021

Noooo!!

Eww.. really? Milkshake frame lendhu cut pannalam.. Maggi mattum kondanga pls.. pic.twitter.com/0RopEzknRN — Gayathree (@GV13488733) September 14, 2021

Hahahah

Future* She - i love maggie Me - i love milkshake le* our daughter - i love maggie milkshake pic.twitter.com/5ZQjs2md4Z — Shree (@shreekant_st) September 11, 2021

You Want to Try? What?

Who the hell invented maggie milkshake? I'm literally thinking whether it tastes spicy or sweet but at the same time I dont see myself capable enough to try it😂 — yash👀 (@polite_monsterr) September 11, 2021

