In a bizarre incident, a man who paid extra money from his pockets for a window seat on a British Airways flight was shocked to receive a windowless seat instead. Twitter user Anirudh Mittal took to the microblogging site to share his ordeal. In his post, Mittal said that he paid extra for a right side window "because it's supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow". However, he was taken a back when he was not assigned a window seat even though it was a window seat but there was no window. Tagging British Airways, Mittal asked, "Where's my window yo?" Soon netizens took to the comments section to share their views. One user said, "This happened to me too and I was left wondering," while a second user wrote, "Faced a similar thing in Boeing737 seat 10A flying to Srinagar over snowy Himalayas."

Where’s My Window Yo?

I paid extra for a right side window seat because it's supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow.@British_Airways where's my window yo? pic.twitter.com/2EBYlweAfW — Anirudh Mittal (@dhumchikdish) February 5, 2023

Passenger Demands Answer From British Airways

We made the news @British_Airways my DM is open. https://t.co/98Fkqa5OlP — Anirudh Mittal (@dhumchikdish) February 7, 2023

