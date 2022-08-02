Twin sisters question five-time world champion, Viswanathan Anand, about their strange doubt related to the game of chess. In return, Anand was left baffled during Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai. The doubt was asked by an 8-year-old girl who asked the grandmaster of chess, "How to distract pieces? Misinterpreting the query, Anand said, "I have no idea". "I try, but they never get distracted," he added. "I'm sorry, but you can try and distract the opponents, but I don't know how to distract the pieces," he further said. Viswanathan Anand To Play First On-Board Game, After Hiatus of Nearly 15 Months, in Croatia Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz Tournament.

Watch The Question Of The day!

