Abinash Sable defied the odds in Men's 3000m Steeplechase event at Commonwealth Games 2022 as he won a silver medal at the event. He denied Kenya their clean sweep at the podium as the Indian athlete became the first non-Kenyan to win a medal at the event in the 21st century. Watch the video of Avinash Sable's extraordinary feat below.

Avinash Sable Creates History

The stamina of these athletes is mind boggling. 🤯 Congrats to Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya 🥇, Avinash Mukund Sable of India 🥈and Amos Serem of Kenya🥉for medalling in an epic 3000m steeplechase final!#CommonwealthGames #B2022 pic.twitter.com/qlsXAalN17 — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 6, 2022

