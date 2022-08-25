HS Prannoy edged past compatriot Lakshya Sen to enter the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2022 in a thrilling contest on Thursday, August 25. Prannoy beat the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 in a contest where both players showed good form.

HS Prannoy Beats Lakshya Sen:

Continuing his brilliant run @PRANNOYHSPRI gets the better of compatriot WR-10 @lakshya_sen in an all 🇮🇳 nail-biting R16 clash to cruise into the quarterfinals of the #BWFWorldChampionships2022 👌🔝 Well played both of you! 👏#BWC2022#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/Y2KrrdBLoJ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 25, 2022

