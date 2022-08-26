HS Prannoy put up a valiant fight as he lost to China's Zhao Jun Peng in the men's singles quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships 2022 on Friday, August 26. Prannoy won the first game and Jun Peng came roaring back in the second one. The third match was a close one where Prannoy lost by a small margin. The contest ended 21-19, 6-21, 18-21 in Jun Peng's favour.

HS Prannoy Faces Defeat:

🇮🇳 @PRANNOYHSPRI ends his brilliant run at the #BWFWorldChampionships2022 in the QFs. Not the result anyone would've wanted but we're proud of our MS star for the way he has performed throughout. 👏 Well played champ!#BWFWorldChampionships#BWC2022#Tokyo2022#Badminton pic.twitter.com/tqBTjCaxeG — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2022

