After elimination from the first round in the BWF Badminton World Championships 2025 at Paris, the women's doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will start their journey in the China Masters against Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting of Malaysia. The Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda vs Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting round of 32 women's doubles match in BWF World Champions has an approximate start time of 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing options of the China Masters 2025 on the TV channels in India. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the China Open 2025 on BWF YouTube channel for free. Lakshya Sen Knocked Out In First Round of China Masters 2025, Suffers 11-21,10-21 Defeat To Toma Popov.

Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda vs Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting at China Masters 2025 Live Streaming Online

Li Ning China Masters S750 Schedule For Tommorow [R32] pic.twitter.com/TMiIw3AlTA — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) September 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)