Abhishek Sharma is a cricketer in who SRH have invested a lot of since trading him from Delhi Capitals. He has delivered them with performances and developed himself into a mainstay of the side. In the IPL 2024 match against PBKS at Mullanpur, he completed his 1000 runs in IPL for SRH. He also became the first SRH uncapped player to score 1000 runs in the IPL. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For Remainder of IPL 2024.

Abhishek Sharma Becomes First Uncapped SRH Player to Complete 1000 Runs in IPL

𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙐𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 🔓 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ IPL runs & counting for the young and blazing Abhishek Sharma for Sunrisers Hyderabad 👏👏 Which has been your favorite Abhishek Sharma innings so far for the #SRH ? 🧡 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/JP3mpkETgx #TATAIPL |… pic.twitter.com/GoXQhZfvGx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024

