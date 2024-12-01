In the second Eliminator match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The high-voltage encounter will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday. Viewers can watch the live telecast viewing option of the UP Nawabs and Delhi Bulls on Star Sports 3, 1 SD, and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India, as Star Sports Network is the official partner. For live streaming options, fans can tune into the FanCode app and website for the live action of the much-awaited Eliminator 2 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. Allah Ghazanfar Turns Up To Play for Team Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi T10 a Day After Featuring for Afghanistan in ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.

Team Abu Dhabi Takes on Delhi Bulls In Eliminator 2

We'll give it our all! 🙌💛#TeamAbuDhabi | #YallaLetsGo | #InAbuDhabipic.twitter.com/Kecfcrd0nO

— Team Abu Dhabi Cricket (@TeamADCricket) December 1, 2024

