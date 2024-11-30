Allah Ghazanfar truly is having a busy time! The young Afghan spinner has caught the eye of several franchises in different leagues and it is no surprise, given his meteoric rise in international cricket. However, the 18-year-old performed something unique, which is very unheard of. On November 29, Allah Ghazanfar turned up to play for the Afghanistan U19 cricket team in their first match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 against Bangladesh. However, a day later (November 30), the spinner turned up in Abu Dhabi T10 2024 to play for Team Abu Dhabi. The fact that the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 is being held in UAE made it easier for the Afghanistan spinner to feature in both competitions on consecutive days. Allah Ghazanfar Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Afghanistan Spinner Picked by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Allah Ghazanfar Turns up in Abu Dhabi T10 A Day After Playing for Afghanistan in U19 Asia Cup

🚨 Busy AMG 🇦🇫🔥🔥 🤯 Yesterday - Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar played for Afghanistan U-19 in Asia Cup. Today - Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar playing for Team Abu Dhabi in T10 League.#T10League #U19 pic.twitter.com/50xwcTNmSQ — Afghan Atalan 🇦🇫 (@AfghanAtalan1) November 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)